Rome, the attack disappoints: Shomurodov is a flop and Mourinho rejects it – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

If against the Cagliari at the Olimpico a breath of fresh air arrived for the Roma’s classification Mourinho , the attack, Abraham excluded, it fails to release carbon dioxide. Apart from the English center-forward, who has scored 8 goals in Serie A and is seventh in the top scorer, the characteristics of the offensive department are going on strike this season. After the former Chelsea, in fact, the second goalscorer of the Rome is Pellegrini at 6. Mkhitaryan And Zaniolo , just to mention the players with a usually more full-bodied achievement profile, they scored 4 goals in 2. Really too little. Armenian has the same number of networks as Ibanez and that is 3, and as if that were not enough, he scored less than Bajrami, Fabian Ruiz, Criscito, Cuadrado and the same goals as Messias, who is not even an immovable holder of the Milan . Not even the players who take over are able to affect. At Roma the dead ball weapon has been incorporated since the jumpers make their figure in attack, but Smalling cannot have the same number of goals as El Shaarawy (2). The pharaoh had started as ace up his sleeve from the bench, but the drop in performance was also due to Covid , is making him continue the season with the handbrake on. “TO Felix you can’t ask for more ”, Mourinho dixit, with the Ghanaian who is doing well when called into question and who in any case has already given the team a victory.

And the others? Shomurodov, the second purchase of the summer after Rui Patricio, is disappointing the premises. Eighteen matches in Serie A with the new jersey e 2 networks. It’s true, I’m not 18 as a starter, but in 548 minutes the Uzbek had several chances to put the ball in the bag. So far he has scored against the Venice and against the Sampdoria at the Olimpico in the last game of 2021. Yesterday against the Sardinians he had a couple of clear chances to secure the score, but the conclusions were weak and of poor precision. As if the knockout blow had been defused Fans had begun to appreciate his qualities at the beginning of the season – see the goal against the Trabzonspor and the super entry against Fiorentina in the first championship – and now his performance is gradually making many change their minds. He is suddenly unsure of himself and with the fear of making a mistake when he has the ball at his feet. Mourinho tried to shake him both verbally in the post match against Juventus and yesterday, when he was up and down in the technical area in an attempt to spur him on. Arrived for 17.5millions, Shomurodov after just over a group, has been overtaken by Felix in the hierarchy and is steeply tilting his performances. Pilgrims And Veretout year made 10 goals in 2, with the Special One who in the conference on the eve confirmed the insufficient state of form of the Frenchman (yesterday he did not do as Abraham at Turin to kick the penalty) but at the same time reiterated the importance of his qualities. A marking of Cristante, from whom one cannot ask too much more since unlike when he played for Atalanta, he has different tasks. Sergio’s network last night Oliveira he saved the offensive department, which counts overall in the league 18 networks, one more than Immobile, which leads the ranking. This figure goes unnoticed until the 3 points arrive, yet we must quickly run for cover because the season is still long and the attack needs to breathe goals. Mourinho he has never been a defensive player and has always, when needed, has no qualms about including a robust number of attacking players. He has often done so in England with Chelsea, Manchester, Tottenham and in Spain with Real Madrid. He did it with Inter and he is also doing it with Roma. Just think that against the team of Mazzarri, until before the Pellegrini-Veretout forced change, there were Oliveira, Mkhitaryan, Abraham, Felix and Zaniolo but Roma won by measure, and the Special One will have to reflect on this.