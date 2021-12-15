Sports

Rome, the Christmas party with players and employees canceled: this is the reason

ROME – It is traditional for teams to organize an evening of party to greet players and employees before the stop of the championship for the Christmas holidays. If club like Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina have already done the usual toasts with managers, colleagues and families, Roma this year decided to cancel the event.

The party was actually scheduled for tonight in Trigoria, but the club has decided to cancel it to avoid complications. The motivations? First of all the Covid. Too many cases recorded in recent weeks (even in Rome with Cristante, Villar and Felix), then best to avoid grouping of a hundred (at least) people inside the Fulvio Bernardini. But party also canceled for fully concentrate on Saturday’s delicate match against Atalanta. Mourinho does not want distractions and preferred to give his yesterdays a day off rather than throwing a party that could have made the players too distracted. Head to the next championship match, the Special One wants everyone to concentrate on Atalanta.

