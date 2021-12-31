Rome, the first reinforcement: Maitland-Niles arrives

ROME – The market at the time of Covid is a roll of the dice, not only due to the economic difficulties of the period but also because the case of the no vax in Serie A – the Rome has a very important one – it requires particular attention to the strategies of the clubs in the aftermath of the Decree. Tiago Pinto he is confronting himself in these hours with i Friedkin and with Mourinho and plans to present the first reinforcement at the beginning of the new year: it should be English Ainsley Maitland-Niles , right winger of Arsenal, with whom Roma has already reached an economic agreement a couple of weeks ago. However, there is no agreement between the clubs. And after the shipwreck of the negotiation for Xhaka , last summer, this element is not only formal. Arsenal are asking for a loan with a redemption obligation subject to easy conditions while Roma would like to include a large number of appearances in the contract, so as to buy the player in June if he proves to be really useful to the team. In addition, on the figures of the possible definitive transfer, the positions are still far away. But Tiago Pinto’s idea is to get to the bottom this time. Doing it soon, because a spare for Karsdorp (55 games played in 2021, one every 6 days including holidays) is urgent.

The goals for the midfield

On the median instead the Rome reserves the right to move more calmly, always with some attention to costs. At the bottom of the midfield the solutions can be found, with the return of Pilgrims and the growth of the young Bove which can be used to alternate players. In recent days, in this volatile market, the Austrian’s candidacy has lost ground Grillitsch, expiring with Hoffenheim, to the advantage of the French Kamara, class of ’99 with Marseille also arrived six months after the end of the contract. Both have rather high valuations during the current season, but Roma can get a credit of 20.4 million on Kamara, generated by the now certain sales of Pau Lopez and Ünder to the OM. That could be the way to get to checkers, even if Tiago Pinto doesn’t want to get caught by the neck. And that’s why it keeps the track warm Vecino, Uruguayan leaving Inter, needless to say in expiration. Simone Inzaghi is willing to free him as long as he has a replacement. That may be Gonzalo Villar, snubbed by Mourinho yet appreciated by the coach of the Champions. We just have to wait, without excluding that with the New Year’s barrels a new, more attractive and convenient name will come out.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio