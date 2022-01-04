Rome, the footballer No Vax rejects the pressing of Mou. Pinto forced to return to the market?

AS ROMA NEWS – The pressing of Rome on the player no vax is proving unsuccessful, writes today’s edition of The Republic (L. D’Albergo). Mourinho tried in every way to convince him, but up to now the athlete in question has always returned each proposal to the sender.

A big problem. Yes, why the No Vax is a very titular, therefore a fundamental pawn considering the not very large squad available to the Portuguese coach. And, if at Palazzo Chigi in the end they had to choose the hard line and impose a stop on unvaccinated sportsmen, Roma would end up with a hole to be covered as soon as possible. Perhaps already in the traditionally complicated January market.

Impossible to get confirmations on the identity of the player. A matter of privacy, has been noted by the company for days. On social networks however the player in question seems to have already been identifiedChris Smalling finished the viewfinder and his wife Sam, between those who support his choice and those who actually threatens and insults the defender.

There Rome looks with apprehension at the decisions of the Draghi government, Mourinho try to convince his No Vax, the club protects his privacy. But on social media it is now a storm.

Source: La Repubblica