Rome: The lip, the red, the social outburst: what Zaniolo risks now

Yesterday seemed a memorable day for Niccolò Zaniolo, after a week tormented by market rumors and controversies of all kinds. Tiago Pinto’s somewhat reckless phrases (“I can’t guarantee that Zaniolo stays at Roma, no one can tell”) had thrown him into the media mincer without blame, so that (beautiful) goal at the end with Genoa seemed the best way to close each speech and reiterate the love for the yellow and red colors. The joy however turned into tears after the decision of Abisso, at the suggestion of Var Nasca, to cancel the goal for a previous foul by Abraham.

Here is what Zaniolo said to Abisso

It was Zaniolo himself who was the most furious in the group that formed immediately afterwards around the Sicilian referee. The Giallorossi talent, however, does not seem to have offended Abyss, limiting himself to saying three times: “What the f … did you boo?” before seeing the red card waved under his nose. Mourinho revealed it in the press room and the lip seen on TV confirmed it. The same Special One had to console the player, inviting him to leave to avoid the worst after the expulsion. But what is Zaniolo risking now?

What the direct red regulation says

Direct red does not automatically imply two days of disqualification, it will depend on what the referee writes in the scoresheet but it seems difficult for Zaniolo to avoid the two rounds of stoppage. Here’s what the regulation says:

The minimum penalty of disqualification for a match by the Sports Justice Bodies is automatically applied to the player expelled from the field, unless they deem they have to impose a more serious sanction.

a) for two days in case of grossly unsportsmanlike conduct and in case of cinsulting wave or disrespectful of match officials. b) for three days or for a fixed period of time in the event of violent conduct against players or other people present. c) for five days or for a fixed term in case of particular gravity of the violent conduct referred to in lett. b) .d) for eight days or for a fixed period of time in the event of violent conduct towards match officials “. Zaniolo’s case should be point B: conduct disrespectful towards the referee.

Zaniolo vented on social media

After the match, the player vented on social media by posting an image of him in the midst of two opposing players, with the shirt practically removed due to the deductions suffered. Then three ellipsis drawn by him, as if to say: “I’d talk a lot, but it’s better not”. Then instead the post dedicated to the fans: “They can delete everything but this exultation it will remain etched in my mind ”.

Zaniolo’s parents furious about the canceled goal and the red

Even dad and mom Zaniolo are furious. “An emotion that nobody will take away from us”, wrote Nicolò’s mother, Francesca Costa, who also wanted to comment on the refereeing of Abyss: “So it becomes difficult if not impossible. Always with your head held high, against everyone and everything! You are a champion Nicolò ”. A social post also from his father Igor: “Shame … So it becomes impossible”.

SPORTEVAI