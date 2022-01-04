Rome, the Maitland-Niles affair is complicated: Arsenal lowers the request, but there are still two obstacles | First page

Josè Mourinho was quite clear: in January he wants some new players to improve the squad. He said it loud and clear, bluntly. Hinting that some players in the squad will not be part of the future project. One of these is Bryan Reynolds, right winger born in 2001 who has found very little space since he arrived from Dallas last February. For this reason the management is already working to find him accommodation and in the meantime they have already targeted the substitute: it is Ainsley Maitland-Niles, born in ’97 of Arsenal who this year made 11 appearances in Arteta’s team, many of which as a substitute.

DISTANCE – Roma first worked on the agreement with the player and his entourage with which there is now complete agreement, now they have sat down to negotiate the transfer with Arsenal. In the summer the Gunners had rejected an Everton 15 million proposal for the player, the clubs are working on the basis of a loan with obligation to redeem but in the last few days the operation has slowed down due to the distance between supply and demand: the Giallorossi have put just under a million on the plate for the loan and 10 million to take it outright, Arsenal’s first request was 1 million for the loan and 20 for the redemption obligation, which they are willing to lower up to 15. But between the parties there are still 5 million euros.

ATTENDANCE NODE – The other node is linked to the number of presences that trigger the obligation to redeem. How many do you need? Roma would like to raise it and Arsenal are playing low. The companies do not find an agreement and they continue to work trying to narrow the gap. Mailtnad-Niles is waiting confidently hoping that his club will give him the ok to move to the capital, Mourinho is waiting for him but the deal does not unlock. So Rome is also evaluating some alternative tracks: the hottest is the one that leads to Almamy Touré, class ’96 of Eintracht Frankfurt and France Under 21. Arrived in January 2019 from Monaco, his contract expires in 2023 and costs much lower than those for the Arsenal winger. The executives work on the January transfer market to please Mourinho, Roma are looking for a right winger.