Rome: the musicals to see in 2022, and which do you prefer?

Not only comedy shows in Rome, films in the cinema and concerts, but also many musicals for those who want to dance and sing. Let’s see some of them together …

Musical in Rome in 2022

After the stop due to a pandemic in the world of entertainment and culture, the actors, and with them all the collaborators behind the scenes, return to the stages of the capital and do it with comedy shows, concerts and, why not, lots of musicals! But which are the most interesting in the capital? Which ones will make us dance and sing? From February to December, these are all the must-see titles of the Roman proposal of musical 2022. A proposal that meets all tastes and is for all ages, passing from children’s fairy tales to great love stories; from literary classics, to the great icons of Broadway and London’s West End.

Seven brides for seven brothers

Musical direction by Peppe Vessicchio, with a live orchestra, on the stage of the Brancaccio Theater from January 19th to February 6th 2022, the show will come Seven brides for seven brothers. Starring a crackling Diana Del Bufalo and a very nice Baz Portano, do not miss this nice remake theatrical, inspired by the famous Hollywood movie by Stanley Donen, with western settings, however, to Quentin Tarantino.

Legally Blonde

For the series, The revenge of the blondes, film with Reese Witherspoon, from which this musical is based, always al Brancaccio Theater in Rome, the hilarious show, signed Broadway, will be staged, Legally Blonde from 15 to 20 February 2022. To carry it around all over Italy, with an obligatory stop – obviously – in the capital, the theater company Travelers, of Piacenza.

The Little Shop of Horrors

A slightly noir, but strange and funny title, the story of The Little Shop of Horrors back on stage in Rome, al Brancaccio, from 22 to 27 February 2022, with Giampiero Ingrassia, Fabio Canino and Bella Martin. What will happen in this musical set in distant New York in the 1960s?

The Divine Comedy Opera Musical

Finally in a musical, the most appreciated and most read opera ever, Dante Alighieri’s masterpiece arrives at Brancaccio, with music, sets, dances and songs with attention to the smallest detail, from 1 to 6 March 2022. There Divine Comedy Opera Musical it is truly one of the unmissable events in the capital!

Add a seat at the table

But let’s continue, with one of the most famous musicals ever: Add a seat at the table, from 6 to 30 April 2022, always at Brancaccio Theater. Musical comedy by Garinei and Giovannini, written with Jaja Fiastri, music by Maestro Armando Trovajoli and choreography by Gino Landi, if you haven’t seen it yet, you can’t help but sing with them: “add a seat at the table that there is an extra friend“!

Notre Dame de Paris: the musical

Yet, from 12 to 15 May, based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo, with music by Riccardo Cocciante, the most famous modern opera in the world returns to Rome: Notre Dame de Paris. A show that cannot go unnoticed by lovers of this incredible French story, and of this music!

A Christmas Carol – the musical

Finally, we close with the last musical of the Roman season of 2022: A Christmas Carol, atConciliation Auditorium From Rome on 10 and 11 December 2022. Protagonist is the rich and miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, of one of the most important literary works of Charles Dickens, you are ready to live with him the atmosphere of Christmas, indeed to know the spirits of Christmas past, present and future, of this character, who come to make him understand his mistakes?