Rome – The probable formations. GRAPHICS!

After the disappointing draw against Genoa in the league, Roma takes the field at San Siro to face Inter in the match valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. A delicate challenge, because the Coppa Italia can represent a possible way for the Giallorossi to re-evaluate a season that for now is flowing between too many lows and some highs. A very special match certainly for Mourinho, who for the first time returns to challenge Inter in what, for years, was his home at the helm of the Nerazzurri. However, the Portuguese does not want to discount his former team and will send the best possible eleven to the field for the match. Rui Patricio between the posts, in defense the three-way line formed by Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez. Vina returns to the left after the bench on the last day, as well as Veretout in midfield. Confirmations for Karsdorp on the right and for Oliveira and Mkhitaryan alongside the Frenchman, with Pellegrini recovered, but only for the bench. Ahead of the pair Abraham-Zaniolo is not touched, with 22 looking for revenge after the goal canceled and the consequent expulsion with Genoa.





INTER – Not a very happy moment even for the Nerazzurri, who come from the blow of the derby lost in a comeback with Giroud’s brace. Few calculations also for Inzaghi, who wants to put the stop in the league behind him and continue his journey in the Italian Cup. Handanovic between the posts, then the starting defensive trio formed by Skriniar, de Vrij and Bastoni. The novelty will be Dimarco on the left, with Perisic out due to injury. For the rest confirmed Dumfries on the right and in the center the usual trio Barella, Brozovic and Calhanoglu. In front of the holder the great former Dzeko, alongside him Sanchez ahead in the ballot with Lautaro.





Inter-Roma Tuesday 8 February at 21:00:



INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Sanchez



ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Oliveira, Veretout, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham.