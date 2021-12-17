Sports

Rome, the return of Pallotta

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

While Roma are preparing to face the last two matches of the first round, rumors are circulating about the possible return of James Pallotta.

Roma are preparing to face the final rush of the Serie A first round. After having found victory and a smile in the home match against Spezia, the Giallorossi will face on Saturday Atalanta by Giampiero Gasperini. A complicated match, against an opponent in great shape, to be faced in the best way. A good performance in Bergamo, accompanied by a positive result, could revive the Giallorossi’s ambitions in the race for fourth place.

rome pallotta palermo
Dan Friedkin © LaPresse

Centering the qualification for the next Champions League would represent a very important step in the growth path that the ownership of Dan and Ryan Friedkin he planned for the club. The corporate strategy is clear. To bring Roma back to being competitive at the highest levels it will take time and work. It is no coincidence that José Mourinho himself has signed a three-year contract: three seasons to make the team grow and make it more and more competitive.

READ ALSO: Calciomercato Roma, Insigne a zero | Bomb announcement

Rome, Pallotta tries again | The plan to return to Italian football

On the other hand, as the Giallorossi coach himself pointed out in recent months, the situation that the current ownership and management have inherited was not the best. Many errors of evaluation committed by the previous managements still weigh on the ability of the company to act, which is trying to work in the best possible way to build a new and different future for Roma. In particular in the press conference preceding the championship match against Napoli, Mourinho attacked the previous management in a not too veiled way of the club.

rome pallotta palermo
James Pallotta © LaPresse

And precisely speaking of those who led Roma before the arrival, in the summer of 2020, of the Friedkin family, rumors about a possible, imminent return to Italian football of James Pallotta. The former Giallorossi number one second The Journal of Sicily it would in fact be strongly interested in buying the Palermo. Pallotta would have repeated contact with Dario Mirri, which is the current owner of the Sicilian club, through a Raptor Group representative. The contacts between the parties would have led to the presentation of an offer for the acquisition of the club by the group of the former Giallorossi patron.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan ‘knocks’ on their rival

2 weeks ago

Ekuban cue on the most beautiful, monumental Masiello

3 weeks ago

“I will not remember this goal, let’s start again from the second half! We could have equalized it, it was lack of precision”

4 weeks ago

Inter face an unbeatable Real, the absence of Benzema is OFFICIAL

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button