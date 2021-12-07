Rome, the Sistina theater reopens with the musical Mamma mia!

Rome has its inauguration of La Scala: it is the Sistine theater. The Roman temple of the musical reopens after almost two years with an inauguration organized according to all the trappings. An hour before the curtain rises, the president of the Lazio Region Nicola Zingaretti and the mayor Roberto Gualtieri cut the ribbon together with the artistic director of the Sistine Chapel Massimo Romeo Piparo. Piparo then led the two into the hall for a tour of the renovated building. The original works conceived by the architect Marcello Piacentini in 1949 have been brought to light: carved ceramics on the columns, marble and a Murano chandelier inspired by a design by Cartier. Without forgetting the traditional vermilion red armchairs.

And the tickets for the 1570 seats were all sold well in advance to appreciate “Mamma Mia!”, The record musical by Piparo which has already registered over 500 thousand spectators in just over 200 performances and won the 2018 Flaiano Award thanks to a story of romance and courage.

«Finally we go back to dreaming, finally we go back to work – says the artistic director Piparo – They have been two very hard years for us operators of the Live Entertainment. Years in which we were suddenly denied the very essence of our profession: sharing, the closeness of people on the occasion of a ritual that takes place. Now Il Sistina restarts with enthusiasm and completely renewing itself, offering the viewer proof of how much it cares for its audience. But trust must be won in the field, and we have also done so on the occasion of the reimbursements made during the health emergency: in a moment of such uncertainty and deprivation, we operators have the obligation to demonstrate that we want to deserve at all costs this trust “.

On stage the three protagonists Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini Sergio Muniz and, in the role that was entrusted to Meryl Streep in the film, there is the talented Sabrina Marciano. To create the right musical atmosphere there are the songs of Abba, as well as a cast of over 40 artists and the live orchestra directed by Maestro Emanuele Friello. Twenty-four pieces that, at the behest of the original authors, have been translated into Italian and, like the dialogues, edited directly by the director Massimo Romeo Piparo. This last one includes national and international hits such as “Jesus Christ Superstar-European tour” with the Jesus of the film Ted Neeley, “Billy Elliot” with the music of Elton John, “Evita” with Malika Ayane and “Il Marchese del Grillo” with Enrico Montesano.

The technical cast is completed by Maestro Emanuelle Friello as musical direction, the choreography by Roberto Croce, the sets by Teresa Caruso, the costumes by Cecilia Betona, the sound by Alfonso Barbiero and Stefano Gorini, the lights by Daniele Ceprani, the executive production by Francesca Piparo for PeepArrow Entertainment. The show begins, but first one last news: change the start time of the shows, with the evening reruns at 20.30 and the afternoon at 16.00.