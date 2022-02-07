Rome, the social protests of the fans: “Var … Pillory”

“You gave us the chills.” In this message addressed to the top referees of Italian football, with clear reference to the song that won Sanremo, there is all the thoughts of the Roma fans after the draw against Genoa. Probably, if there hadn’t been other controversial episodes this season, the Roma fans would have absorbed the blow better and, probably, if the goal disallowed had not been a splendid goal by Zaniolo – decisive – in the 90 ‘it would have been easier to absorb the decision of Abyss. But so, since yesterday, the thought is unique: “It is too much”.

Anger

–

Ordinary fans think so, VIPs think so: Damiano dei Maneskin left the stadium with a dark look, Marco Conidi, author of the hymn “Never alone, never” wrote on Instagram: “We for Roma are crazy but different from them. Var Gogna “. And accompanying a photo with Damiano. To take the field, alongside Mourinho, also on social networks, the former president Rosella Sensi: “From the outside it may seem exaggerated, but when you are inside you understand everything. And it is not pleasant. Josè Mourinho is experiencing it on his skin, and I am close to him because I went through it before him. With or without Var, in fact, Roma have often been penalized. Perhaps the coach remembers this when he was on the Inter bench and there were unclear episodes. seen and experienced so many: I advise Mourinho to hold on, because winning in Rome is also great for this “. Mourinho will hold firm and, above all, will continue to emphasize what he believes is an attitude that has existed for months towards society: “In the eyes of power we are little ones”. The fans are all compact on his side: someone also points out that “we have fewer points than a year ago, absolutely there is a problem”, but the overwhelming majority believe that there is “something wrong. Every time we try the jump bring us back down “.