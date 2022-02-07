Rome, the social protests of the fans: “Var … Pillory”

From Damiano dei Maneskin to Rosella Sensi. All the Giallorossi people with the attacker and Mourinho: “This is too much. Enough”
“You gave us the chills.” In this message addressed to the top referees of Italian football, with clear reference to the song that won Sanremo, there is all the thoughts of the Roma fans after the draw against Genoa. Probably, if there hadn’t been other controversial episodes this season, the Roma fans would have absorbed the blow better and, probably, if the goal disallowed had not been a splendid goal by Zaniolo – decisive – in the 90 ‘it would have been easier to absorb the decision of Abyss. But so, since yesterday, the thought is unique: “It is too much”.
Ordinary fans think so, VIPs think so: Damiano dei Maneskin left the stadium with a dark look, Marco Conidi, author of the hymn “Never alone, never” wrote on Instagram: “We for Roma are crazy but different from them. Var Gogna “. And accompanying a photo with Damiano. To take the field, alongside Mourinho, also on social networks, the former president Rosella Sensi: “From the outside it may seem exaggerated, but when you are inside you understand everything. And it is not pleasant. Josè Mourinho is experiencing it on his skin, and I am close to him because I went through it before him. With or without Var, in fact, Roma have often been penalized. Perhaps the coach remembers this when he was on the Inter bench and there were unclear episodes. seen and experienced so many: I advise Mourinho to hold on, because winning in Rome is also great for this “. Mourinho will hold firm and, above all, will continue to emphasize what he believes is an attitude that has existed for months towards society: “In the eyes of power we are little ones”. The fans are all compact on his side: someone also points out that “we have fewer points than a year ago, absolutely there is a problem”, but the overwhelming majority believe that there is “something wrong. Every time we try the jump bring us back down “.
Absolutely, many think that “there is a problem with the Var, too many similar episodes evaluated differently” and many, indeed all, agree with Mourinho in saying that Zaniolo “is always punished”. The speech, from the goal canceled, moves to the expulsion of Nicolò: “After having exulted in that way, a twenty-year-old boy … Mr. Abisso must have had the clarity to understand that there was a moment of nervousness “. Zaniolo’s mother, father and sister on social media have sided compactly on the side of the boy and the fans with them, so much so that many, besides Mourinho, would like “a strong word from the Friedkin. Nicolò is a patrimony of Rome. and must be protected. Silence no longer pays “.
