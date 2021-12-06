«Rome, the squad is without champions. Now I’m not going back to society, I don’t know in the future “

The sky is overcast, there is no light on the roofs of Rome that once – Walter Sabatini dixit – Francesco Totti it spread for the joy and comfort of the Roma fans, but the surrounding landscape is equally captivating. We are in the heart of Rome, the right place for those who continue to be a symbol of the Eternal City. Close, but only with the heart, to the Giallorossi events. This Totti, global ambassador for the next three years of Digitalbits, a world leader in crypto currencies, makes it clear without misunderstanding. «Roma has nothing to do with this context, let’s avoid misunderstandings: I’m here for Digitalbits. I am happy that they sponsor Roma, who deserve the best. And as far as I’m concerned, I’ll try to grow with them. ” The leaders of the group confirm: “Independent initiative from the commitment with Rome, which we sponsor”. But the fans still dream of a rapprochement, in the future. «I don’t know what the future will hold for us, maybe in these guises I will have more opportunity to talk to Roma, but now there is no more than that. Friedkin? I greeted him in the stadium before the game. Point”.

Totti on cheering and Mourinho’s Roma

Then, obviously, it is impossible to escape a consideration on Rome by Mourinho, in difficulty. «It is always exciting, as a fan I say that we are not going through a great moment, we are used to suffering, but I am convinced that the club and the coach want us to go back to experiencing great emotions, Rome deserves more. I hope it doesn’t take too long before the team returns to express itself at great levels, even in Europe. The current results? To win you need important players, an important coach and an ever-present club, but it is essential to have great players. I don’t want to despise the current squad, which has important players, but there are no champions, this is the reality ». Meanwhile, two years had passed without him seeing it Rome at the Olimpico. Saturday, the return, creepy. «It had a particular effect on me, there is no point in hiding it. For thirty years it was my Rome, I can say it with pride without disrespecting anyone, and without this foreshadowing anything. I got excited and I find it hard to describe this emotion, I want to thank the fans for the welcome they gave me, for how they treat me every day ».

The national team

Speaking of great achievements, a passage on the national team. “We just have to say thanks to Mancini and his guys for winning the European Championship. The play-offs are tricky, but I am convinced that we have a great team and I do not dare to think of another World Cup without Italy ”.

The role

Digitalbits invests and will invest in Italian football. “Why Italy and not the Premier or something else? Because there is no more iconic country for football, because a ball here moves millions of people with a single gesture. Passion, performance, trust: these values ​​are well represented by Francesco Totti ». «It’s a new adventure, different, I never expected to enter a digital world, but after all, it is enough to see our children to understand how central this world is now in our lives. I hope to be able to make a long journey ».

The future

«I don’t know where I’ll be in ten years, I don’t know if this is the beginning of a new career, of a Totti 2.0. I hope to be able to do only things that I like in the next few years ». They show him the shirt they will make for him, obviously a number 10, a smile escapes him: «I have to start playing again». And this is what many dream of.