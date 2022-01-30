Rome, the third ‘blow’ is Calvarese: he will be referee consultant

ROME SERIE A REFEREES – This season there have been many controversies that have accompanied the Giallorossi on the referee side, the result of at least dubious decisions and often contested by the men of Mourinho. Precisely because of these misunderstandings with the referees the Rome he would have made a surprising decision.

Roma turns to Calvarese

In fact, as La Gazzetta dello Sport tells us, following these clashes between the Giallorossi and the referees, often underlined by the complaints of Mourinho first of all but later also by Tiago Pinto (as well as the fans, who often felt cheated), Roma would have proposed to the former race director Calvarese to become referee “match analysis” for the team. The role of Calvarese, who resigned from The Hague in the summer for personal reasons, would be to analyze the matches to explain what happened and present the designated referee for the next game (listing the main characteristics) and illustrate in a way detailed to the players, including the Primavera and the women’s team, the regulation and the Var protocol. This is precisely because Rome does not want to leave anything to chance, working on both pedagogy and communication. The former referee would have started this new job only a few days ago but the company filters that the team would be very interested and even Mourinho would seem intrigued by this news. However, it should be emphasized that Calvarese will not be a referee officer, but only a consultant, so he will not be able to meet the match officials, but he will certainly represent a new figure in Italian football.