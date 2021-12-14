Rome, there is the opportunity Arthur fleeing from Juve: the situation | First page

Tiago Pinto and Mourinho were clear on the guidelines for January when reinforcements will arrive but at the cost of the balance (preferably zero) and without fireworks. So watch out for opportunities. Among these could be Arthur Melo who with Allegri to Juve does not find space. The Brazilian risks losing the World Cup and is on the way to a loan in January. This was confirmed by the same agent Federico Pastorello thanks to whom Abraham arrived in the summer: “I recently had the pleasure of having Federico Bernardeschi and Arthur in my team. Federico is happy and focused, while Arthur was chosen by another coach and with Allegri he finds little space, he wants to play the World Cup and could change ”.

FORMULA – A midfielder with good feet, a half-winger with a director’s soul like those that Mou likes but above all to Sarri who had chosen him for his Juve and who could want him to Lazio. This season the former Barcelona has found very little space by playing just 2 games from the first minute after recovering from the operation for the removal of the ossification of the interosseous membrane of the right leg. So Pastorello set out on the hunt for fans for the player. The only hitch is the price tag as Arthur’s value in the complex and controversial operation to bring Pjanic in Barcelona, was 72 million. An obviously exaggerated evaluation. But Juve cannot lose him for a short time, so the sale on loan is outlined in January and then better assess the situation in the summer. To the bianconeri, as a counter-offer, Roma are thinking of offering Villar.

