Rome, three shots coming: speed up for Dalot

ROME – Portuguese is spoken in Roma. Tiago Pinto and Mourinho they compete on the transfer market and after bringing the goalkeeper of their national team to Trigoria, Rui Patricio, they think insistently of Diogo Dalot for the right band. He is now the preferred reinforcement for the January transfer market, which will require several renovations to expand the manager’s choices. Dalot had already been probed in the summer, when AC Milan failed to keep him from Manchester United after last season’s loan. At the time, however, Solskjaer had asked his executives not to sell it. However, conditions seem to have changed: Dalot only played 83 minutes in the Premier League, without ever starting a starter, and in the year that will end with the World Cup in Qatar he cannot lose his place in Portugal: for the moment he has retained the trust of the coach. Fernando Santos, who fielded him for 90 minutes in Thursday’s match against Ireland. But in the long run, the reserve role will hold back his ambitions and professional growth.

Roma, like most clubs, do not have much to spend immediately but are preparing an offer that can satisfy Manchester United: 1.5 million euros of loan and compulsory redemption of 15 million linked to a certain number of presences. Dalot, born in ’99, has a contract expiring in 2023 and can represent a smart investment, especially for his defensive flexibility: he can be used both as a right-back and on the opposite side. Just to the left, for example, he played in Dublin for his national team, leaving Semedo in the right lane. In Rome it could therefore be a precious alternative for Karsdorp, often deployed by Mourinho in imperfect physical conditions, and perhaps for Matias Viña, today injured, awaiting the full recovery of Spinazzola, who is making great progress but will not be ready before January.

