Rome, Tiago Pinto does not give up Zakaria. But a new name comes up

Who knows if Denis Zakaria , among the protagonists of Italy – Swiss , both heard a home on the lawn of Olympic . Certainly, while he was wearing his shirt and shorts directly in the locker room of the Rome , will have imagined hers future . And it remained surprised from the writing that stands out on the walls (strictly yellow and red): “Win in spite of everything!”. The midfielder , which expires in June with Monchengladbach, is a ball of Tiago Pinto and it is also the dream by José Mourinho . But with seven months of contract yet to be honored, what is the 25-year-old’s will? Definitely leave the Bundesliga: until a few months ago Ramadani (Sarri’s agent) managed his interests, who had started talks with Roma, but now a new intermediary and above all the family they push him in the direction Juve .

The other names in the Rome notebook

So in recent days the first name by the Austrian Florian Grillitsch, expiring (also him) with Hoffenheim. Xhaka Arsenal remains athorizon, but it must be considered more secluded since he has to recover from the breaking of the ligament of the knee. Watch out – speaking of Swiss – to the evolution of the renewal negotiation between theAtalanta And Freuler: if he were to jump the bank, Roma could give us a thought. The eyes inevitably go to the hole on the right wing, where Reynolds not convincing and Karsdorp he needs an alter ego. Portuguese Dalot is waiting for the right offer to pack and Roma is about to make one proposal 1.5 million for the loan plus another 15 for the compulsory redemption (upon reaching a certain number of guests). But as the case shows Smalling, at Manchester United they do not discount. For Bereszynski, which the Giallorossi were dealing with, Sampdoria’s request (loan with the right of redemption at 8 million) is considered too much high.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio