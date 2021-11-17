Rome, Tiago Pinto: ‘We are aligned with Mourinho. He knew it took time. And on the market … ‘| First page

In a long interview with Sky, Tiago Pinto took stock of the situation at the Roma home. Here are the words of the Giallorossi general manager

You are sixth in the standings and there are six defeats in mid-November, are you satisfied or did you think that the Roma project with Mourinho could go a little faster?

“When we started this technical project we knew we needed time, we all knew it: the property, me, even Mourinho in the first press conference but also other times, we talked about this theme of time, not as an excuse for the bad guys. results but because we really need time. The ownership inherited a difficult financial situation in the Club, with financial needs that as you know they continue to support constantly, and from a sporting point of view we found a situation that needed time to change. I am referring to the squad, to the mentality, to the whole sporting structure around the team, which in my opinion is very important in bringing Roma closer to success. We knew this “time” wasn’t just a word. And, in my opinion, it is precisely when there are bad results that the strategy and the idea must be stronger. I cannot say that we are satisfied because we know we have to do better, we know that the results have been bad in the last month, but I am confident that the work we are doing with Mourinho’s leadership will bring us good results in the future. It is certainly not the time to question the project and strategy and even less the leadership of Josè Mourinho ”.

We listen with great attention to Mourinho when he speaks. He often remembers that other colleagues have the possibility of having more choice, that Roma are still incomplete in terms of spare parts. What does the property think about it, especially after these important investments on the market?

“Here we live things together. In football there are more truths that can coexist. We all know we made a summer transfer where the property spent a lot of money to strengthen the team. We also know it was a transfer market where we began to strategically clean up Roma’s previous policy, but even Mourinho rightly said that this project needs more transfer windows to complete a team that we all know for an ambitious coach like him. it will never be complete (smiles ed). But it is important to clarify that there are not several voices among us, we speak with one voice and we know we have a strategy that we want to pursue. ” .

How is Mourinho changing Roma? In the mentality?

“I can give several examples. He with his leadership is changing all the departments around the team, from scouting, to match analysis, even to operations. When we also look at the details in the management of great teams, it may happen that we ask ourselves why we hadn’t thought about it too: there are certain details that help us grow and we are working together on this.

Plus there is all the work we are doing with the youth sector. You see Felix, but you don’t see all the work Mourinho has been doing in the last few months. He went to see the matches of the Primavera, he called many players for the training of the first team, he does a personalized work with these players to develop their qualities in the best possible way. Felix is ​​the visible face of this work, but then there are Missori, Tripi, Volpato… I am sure that, thanks to the work that Mourinho is carrying out with them and with others, Roma will obtain great benefits in the future. Then surely, as you said, in the mentality. Many times people interpret Mourinho’s statements in a certain way, but we wanted a coach with this ambition, a coach who is never satisfied because that too was missing from Roma. We always want to improve and we never want to be “comfortable” when things are not going well. This whole process of change is not easy to perceive outside, especially when we have bad results like in the last month “.

Mourinho is a coach who is almost never satisfied and who sometimes makes tough choices. Some players have been sent to the stands. Is there a risk that the cards of players outside the technical project lose their value?

“No, not for me, because it was the same coach who put in Borja who set the assist in the second game with Bodo or who put in Kumbulla who played as a starter with Venezia. But it is also the same coach who gave a new life to El Shaarawy, who allowed Pellegrini to have the performance he has now, who put the whole press talking about why Ibanez does not go to the national team.

This is football and I don’t worry about losing the value of the players because for me no one is out of the project. There is one thing I am sure of: if we all work together under Mourinho’s leadership in these nine games and in the next thirty days, if we all do well together as a real team, no one will lose value. Mourinho, me and all the players. I’m sure it will be like this “.

You are a young sports manager and I imagine you have a strategy. When we met her she talked to us about sustainable football and about players under 25 to be included in the squad. But then came Mourinho who is an instant team manager who wants international level players. But are they two fairly distant projects, with different costs, is there harmony between the owners and the coach, with you as a mediator?

“I believe this image of Mourinho has been built because he, fortunately, has coached the best teams in the world and these teams may not have the same project and the same strategy that Roma has. But it would not have been possible to have a manager like Mourinho if we weren’t aligned in strategy. The example I gave you about the attention Mourinho spent with the Primavera players shows how he is totally aligned. We know that we cannot create an instant team like other teams do, at most 4 or 5 around the world, but this is not a critical assessment, this is a truth. Because there are so many sporting projects, some go one way, others towards another “.

And is Mourinho aware of this?

“Mourinho is not only aware, but he is also aligned. All this work that he does, and does well, proves this. It shows even more than my words, because many times you can have doubts about my word, it is normal. But when a manager like Mourinho is dedicated to creating and developing a player like Felix it is because he is aligned with this project. And the same goes for all the players I mentioned before and obviously for Darboe and Calafiori. But the desire of the coach, of the club and of Tiago Pinto is to have ambition and to cultivate it. We have always said it and I want to repeat it: when we say time and sustainable football we do not say that we do not want to win, we rather say that we want to win with this strategy. And slowly I’m sure that we will get Roma closer to success “.

To do clarity on strategy is very important. You have to tell the audience which project you have chosen.

“We have never had doubts about our strategy. If we see what we did during the summer, maybe we confused people a bit because Tammy Abraham is a young player but she is also a great player, but we have no doubts that she does not want to make an instant team. We want to work with all areas around the team: we want to improve in every transfer window as we want to improve every day in all areas around the team. For me it is important to repeat that when we took Mourinho we took him with the certainty that his experience, his intelligence and his leadership were right to develop this three-year project, of changing the mentality, of rebuilding the squad: a project able to develop and improve all Roma players. And I must tell you that 4 months later I am sure that the choice was right and I am sure that Mourinho will be one of the most important coaches in the history of Roma ”.

Does it never happen that Mourinho knocks on your door to ask and make requests and tell you to buy samples for the June market?

“No, he doesn’t need to knock on my door, he comes to my office every day and we do what we’ve always done. We discuss issues, always aligned with the club’s strategy, we always want the best for the team. If we can do something to improve the squad, we certainly do it ”.

With attention to costs though

“It’s clear. But I believe that today there are maybe 4-5 clubs that can talk about instant teams, while all the others must focus on sustainable football “.

We come to the market. Diogo Dalot and Denis Zakaria what profiles are they?

“I don’t like talking about players from other clubs, I don’t like talking publicly about transfer strategies. The only time I did it was with Vina and after I waited ten days to close the deal, it brought me some bad luck (laughs ed). On the market we cannot create great expectations for January because we all know what the January market is like. But we are convinced that all together, ownership, scouting, Mourinho, Tiago Pinto, as we did in the summer, we will find the right solutions to maintain the sustainable approach we talked about but at the same time improve the team as well as the ownership, Mourinho and me we want. However, please, I know that in Italy from September 2nd we are already talking about the January transfer market, but a club and a team with a winning mentality are also being built in all those areas around the transfer market: it’s not just the transfer market. It is clear that bringing good players is important, but everything we all together, and Mourinho in particular, are doing is very important for the future of Roma ”.

Roma weren’t very lucky with the referees, has there been an evolution? Has a relationship with the referee class, are you getting to know each other?

“I’ve already talked about this once and I don’t want to repeat myself because many times people think we are looking for alibis. I try to know reality and to fix myself but I think you used a word that we could use too: bad luck. Also in this match against Venezia we were unlucky, because we had changed the result, recovering, then we had several opportunities to make it 3-1, and after that there was a situation in which there was a foul on Ibanez and a doubt. huge on Cristante’s foul, which became a penalty.

It is bad luck. I always want to respect everyone and the role of the referees is always very difficult, I know, but I must say that, without looking for excuses, Roma have been very unlucky with the referees in the last month “.



The Friedkins like to stay in Rome, when they arrived it seemed like they had to go back and forth with the United States and instead they are always here. They seem rooted in the territory.

“This shows their involvement and the whole strategy that is being carried out here in Rome. They are always here, they are always present, they are involved in all the choices and decisions we make and it is also important for us as a club to feel that the leaders are here, they are close to us, they know the problems closely and help us find the right place. solution.

Dan and Ryan have an enormous passion for the Club and are very focused on the strategic vision they have for Roma and on taking the right steps to achieve the goals they have set. “