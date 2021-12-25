Rome, Tiago Pinto’s list: here are the shots for Mourinho

ROME MOURINHO TRANSFER MARKET – Tiago Pinto is at work to give to José Mourinho the reinforcements required for the January market. The priorities are always the same: the right back, to let people catch their breath Karsdorp given that Reynolds is considered not very ready, and a central midfielder who can represent a credible alternative to Veretout And Cristante. As the corrieredellosport.it writes, gone Dalot, for the role of lower right winger the possibilities are Aarons of Norwich, the German Henrichs of Leipzig, the Norwegian Pedersen of Feyenoord. Or maybe others. “The market is dynamic – added the general manager to Dazn’s microphones -, in a club like Roma the doors are always open and we must work on this to become stronger and more aligned as the coach and I have always said. “. The question of the midfielder seems less nebulous: with the Swiss Zakaria at the end, unless there are sensational surprises, the hypothesis remains standing Grillitsch. The dialogue has been open for several weeks with the Austrian from Hoffenheim, who is about to expire his contract. It ignites the imagination less Hector Herrera, about which the Portuguese media returned yesterday: his contract with Atletico is about to expire and it can be a bargain, under certain conditions. Moreover, it is not taken for granted that Hoffenheim will agree to free a starter like Grillitsch, the pivot of the club and its national team, during the current season.

