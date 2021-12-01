Rome, Totti: “Mourinho can bring Rome to the top” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The former Giallorossi captain gave an interview to the microphones of the Spanish newspaper Sport

Francis Totti gave an interview to Sport, answering some questions about his Rome and the current situation of Barcelona. The former captain of the Giallorossi spoke about Mourinho and his skills, also focusing on the new coach of the blaugrana Xavi.

How do you see Mourinho’s Rome? Hope this season the Rome be among the top four to play the Champions League next season. I think ‘Mou’ is a great coach and can take the team to the top of Italy. The fans don’t have much patience because they haven’t won anything for a long time, but with the arrival of Mourinho there is a lot of hope of regaining a title. That’s what the fans need.

Staying at Roma, you never won the Champions League. Have you ever thought about it? For me, staying in Rome was the best choice. At some point in my career I was very close to Real Madrid, but mine was a choice of heart. When you play in teams like Roma, unlike Real, you have less chance of winning a Champions League, but for me Roma was my Champions League.

How do you feel in the new role? Very good, I like it and I enjoy it. After all, football is my life.

Have you ever had the chance to wear the Barcelona shirt? No, honestly I never talked about transfer with Barcelona. Real Madrid, on the contrary, would have done everything. Barcelona are a beautiful team to see, it would have been nice to play there.

What do you think of Xavi. If he trains as he played, I don’t think there will be any problems. In this team there are very important young people, who will have a bright future.

December 1, 2021 (change December 1, 2021 | 12:35)

