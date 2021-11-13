Rome, Totti: ‘Mourinho problem? He has won more than all the A coaches together ‘
“If we stay here a also criticize Mourinho, to say that he is the problem of Rome, I think we got it all wrong“. He has no doubts Francesco Totti, who in connection from Rome for the final stages of the “WeSmash Cup” padel tournament expresses his point of view on the moment of the Giallorossi and on Mourinho: “He has won more than all the Serie A coaches combined, so we must continue to focus on him because he is a motivator and knows how to manage the group and knows what to do. I bet on him and I believe that the club and the fans should also make them feel their support. ”
Totti: “Penalties are wrong and scored, it’s a question of head”
Then Totti goes on to comment on the penalty missed by Jorginho against Switzerland: “In those moments the pressure is felt, because it is not easy to kick in the 90 ‘, especially when you know you have a big responsibility. They get it wrong and get crossed, it’s all a matter of head. It is normal that when you start to miss two / three consecutive penalties you get a bit of fear, however we are always talking about champions who pass the difficulties and Jorginho is one of them“. In closing a joke on the moment of Italy:” Having become European Champions there are many more expectations. He will certainly do well until the end, we will play this World Cup to make a great impression. ”