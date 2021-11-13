Rome, Totti: ‘Mourinho problem? He has won more than all the A coaches together ‘

“If we stay here a also criticize Mourinho , to say that he is the problem of Rome, I think we got it all wrong “. He has no doubts Francesco Totti , who in connection from Rome for the final stages of the “WeSmash Cup” padel tournament expresses his point of view on the moment of the Giallorossi and on Mourinho: “ He has won more than all the Serie A coaches combined , so we must continue to focus on him because he is a motivator and knows how to manage the group and knows what to do. I bet on him and I believe that the club and the fans should also make them feel their support. ”

Totti: “Penalties are wrong and scored, it’s a question of head”

Then Totti goes on to comment on the penalty missed by Jorginho against Switzerland: “In those moments the pressure is felt, because it is not easy to kick in the 90 ‘, especially when you know you have a big responsibility. They get it wrong and get crossed, it’s all a matter of head. It is normal that when you start to miss two / three consecutive penalties you get a bit of fear, however we are always talking about champions who pass the difficulties and Jorginho is one of them“. In closing a joke on the moment of Italy:” Having become European Champions there are many more expectations. He will certainly do well until the end, we will play this World Cup to make a great impression. ”