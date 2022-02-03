Rome, training towards Genoa: Pellegrini returns to the owner?

Will Pellegrini play for Genoa?

From this morning’s session other news emerges: Pellegrini did part of the training in a group and part individually, is now disposing of the muscle problem that has affected him in recent weeks. Tomorrow another day of work, then the final finishing on Saturday is decisive to understand if he will be employed or not: the feeling is that he can recover for Roma-Genoa and then return as a starter in the trio behind Abraham, with with Mkhitaryan and Zaniolo at his sides. There remains a run-off with Afena-Gyan, but the former Sassuolo is aiming for place from 1 ‘, perhaps alternating with the talent born in 2003 in the second half, given that he does not have 90 minutes in his legs yet.

In any case, given that Roma-Genoa will be the first match of the 24th day of the calendar, for the fantasy coaches there will be the advantage of discovering about an hour from the kick-off whether Pellegrini will be the starter or not and act accordingly, thanks to the official formations that we will publish here on fantacalcio.it