Rome transfer market, Conte helps Pinto

Tiago Pinto could start negotiations with Fabio Paratici for a Giallorossi player in the January transfer market.

The transfer market session is getting closer and closer and for Mourinho’s Roma there will be some work to be done for the repair session. Rome-London could be a hot axis in the coming weeks.

Antonio’s announcement With you on the bench of the Tottenham arrived just a few minutes ago. The Italian coach received certainties from the sporting director Fabio Paratici on what will happen in the January transfer market session, and then sink the real hits in the next summer session. Among the many names for the defense, a concrete option could come out concerning a Roma central.

Rome transfer market, Tottenham surprise Smalling

At the time of Inter, Conte had requested Chris himself Smalling to the Nerazzurri leadership, before the English center’s return to the capital. At the moment the physical conditions of the player born in ’91, however, cause many concerns. His return to the group will take place in the next few weeks, and he will have just over a month to convince Mourinho.

It is no mystery that the Rome both on the hunt for a left-handed central defender to reinforce the rearguard, which therefore does not exclude a sale of Smalling, on the contrary, in this case it would be facilitated. It could be a name in orbit Tottenham very concrete but we must first understand what the player’s physical constancy will be. A lot of work for Tiago Pinto who will have to frame other outgoing negotiations to make the incoming ones.