Rome transfer market, goodbye Mourinho by Christmas
Yesterday’s knockout suffered by Roma will also bring important news and indiscretions on the future of José Mourinho.
In the aftermath of the defeat also against Venice, the fifth outside in the league, the sixth of the season including the defeat of Bodo in the Conference League, the spirits of the Giallorossi environment are anything but calm.
At the moment Roma occupies the sixth place in Serie A, behind Naples, Milan, Inter, Atalanta and Lazio. Under the Giallorossi, who are at 19 points, there are Fiorentina, Juventus and Bologna at 18 points. year that will be Wednesday 22 December against Sampdoria at the Olimpico.
Transfer market Rome, future Mourinho | The share collapses
Meanwhile, for the bookmakers yesterday’s defeat could leave some aftermath. A crisis of results that could sensationally lead to a change of course on the Giallorossi bench, even if the possibility at the moment is very remote, indeed very unlikely. In fact, the share offered by Sisal Matchpoint of a possible early separation between Roma and Mourinho is at 9, compared to 12 a few weeks ago. Goldbet, today, on the blackboard, puts it at 7 (exemption or resignation) before Christmas.
NEXT MATCHES ROME – ONE WAY CALENDAR
Sunday 21 November 2021
13a | Genoa – Rome 8.45 pm
Thursday 25 November 2021
5a | Rome – Zorya 9 pm (Conference League)
Sunday 28 November 2021
14a | Rome – Turin 6 pm
Wednesday 1 December 2021
15a | Bologna – Rome 6.30 pm
Saturday 4 December 2021
16a | Rome – Inter 6 pm
Thursday 9 December 2021
6a | CSKA Sofia – Rome 6.45pm (Conference League)
Monday 13 December 2021
17a | Rome – Spezia at 8.45pm
Saturday 18 December 2021
18a | Atalanta – Rome 3 pm
Wednesday 22 December 2021
19a | Rome – Sampdoria at 18:30