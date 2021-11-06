Rome transfer market, Insigne bomb | The words of De Laurentiis

New shock in the Italian transfer market. The words of De Laurentiis have ripped a veil in the Naples home. Here are his statements on Insigne’s future.

Aurelio De Laurentiis never denies himself, his statements provoke a new earthquake. Many Napoli fans are trembling, Lorenzo Insigne’s renewal seems to be a mirage today. Here are the statements on the future of the Neapolitan captain. The words sound like some kind of ultimatum.

Last time bomb in Serie A, he spoke Aurelio De Laurentiis. The patron of Napoli, as always volcanic, spoke to the microphones of the reporters during a public event. The reserved words on the Neapolitan fans tremble Insigne case. The blue captain is about to expire his contract in June 2022. The words of the Napoli president suggest one completely new scenario in Serie A. The January market is looming, the renewal of Insigne seems to be further and further away. Many had also launched the suggestion Rome for him, as we told you.

Transfer market Rome, green light Insigne | The words of De Laurentiis

Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke at a public event in Naples. The occasion was the inauguration of the Race for the Cure event, in Piazza Plebiscito. He did not fail to praise the team and the coach for the work done so far, with an eye on the future African Cup. Then he also spoke about the future of Lorenzo Insigne.

As promptly reported by the editors of Calciomercato.it, here are the words of the patron of the blues. “Insigne’s future? I speak to the agent. then it depends above all on him. If Lorenzo wants to end his career here with us, we will welcome him with open arms, otherwise we will make up for it. I’m used to the world of cinema not to force my hand in relationships ”.

The renewal would therefore seem more and more distant, unless it is a question of pure façade declarations. If news does not arrive in the coming weeks, the January transfer market could reserve many surprises for the future of the Napoli captain.