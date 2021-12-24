Rome transfer market, Insigne bomb | There is also the offer

Transfer market Rome, Insigne bomb: the captain of Napoli will not renew unless a sensational twist. There is the offer

Insigne Bomb. Who is now one step away, really, from leaving Napoli. The blue captain’s contract, as is well known, is about to expire. And unless there are sensational twists in the last few days – from next January 2nd he could already sign with a new club – his future is far from De Laurentiis’ club. Corriere dello Sport confirms everything, also explaining that there would be a first offer.

But let’s go in order: Napoli’s proposal is to go down. A renewal with almost 30% less than the current contract. One thing that Insigne does not go down, and the words of his attorney in recent days have confirmed it. There shouldn’t even be a raise from the Campania club, convinced of its offer. And then a farewell appears certain. With the possibility, too, that everything could happen next January. In this case, however, it would be difficult for Roma – the player has been compared to the Giallorossi – to succeed in the deal.

Calciomercato Roma, Insigne towards the MLS

In all this, a first offer would already have arrived. That of Toronto, which would have put on the plate 7 million euros a year, for four seasons, plus other bonuses. A figure that certainly makes Mancini’s offensive winger waver. Which, according to the Roman daily, could anticipate his farewell in the coming weeks as the championship starts in March. In short, the offer is there and it is also important.

In the end, it will be necessary to understand what Insigne’s real will will be. Whether to go to practically end your career in America, or to stay in Europe to try to give something more to the football of the Old Continent. But the God of money, in this case, could make a difference.