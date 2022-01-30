Rome transfer market, last minute attempt

There are now just under 48 hours before the deadline for the closure of the repair transfer market. One more piece could be inserted.

Tiago Pinto continues to monitor the opportunities that could come in these last hours of the transfer market, when the teams, in order to get rid of possible players who are now out of the project, could lower the cost of the card or open to loans

Who opened the loan was Rome on the sale of Amadou Diawara. The Guinean midfielder, returned from the Africa Cup after the elimination of Guinea against Ebrima’s Gambia Darboe, he is not considered a very first choice by coach José Mourinho, therefore the Giallorossi club has given the green light to his sale.

Transfer market Rome, Marseille attempt for Diawara

The axis Rome-Marseille it was very hot last summer, with the disposals of Pau Lopez and Cengiz Under to the OM. Both transactions were concluded on the basis of the interest-bearing loan with obligation to redeem upon the occurrence of certain conditions. In total, more than 20 million euros could arrive from the transalpine club in the summer for the two players. A third negotiation could have been opened, however, precisely for Diawara.

The midfielder was a goal of Jorge Sampaoli, who had asked the management to test the ground for the former Bologna and Naples, as reported by ‘COPE’. However, the refusal of the player himself arrived, who would seem willing to accept only the Spanish sirens, with the Valencia above all.