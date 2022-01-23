Rome transfer market, Lazio mugging

Calciomercato Roma, declarations arrive about one of the situations that has attracted the most attention in the last few hours.

José Mourinho is ready for the away match in Empoli, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 23 January, at 6 pm. A careful match will be needed, as admitted by the same Special one which has in fact highlighted how the match against the Tuscans implies multiple pitfalls. To corroborate the thesis, the excellent results achieved by Pinamonti and colleagues in recent months, as evidenced by the victories against teams that are difficult to say the least.

Without wanting to go back too far, recalling the home failure of Juventus at the beginning of the season, think of the narrow victory gained last December by Andreazzoli’s squad in the home of Napoli and to the same difficulties encountered in the first part of the match on the occasion of the 90 minutes of the first leg, closed at the end by the victory for 2 to 0 with a goal from a freshly renewed Pellegrini.

Meanwhile, as has been happening for several months now, while the former Tottenham tries to work on the numerous perfectible aspects of the squad, the compatriot Pinto continue to search for the right situations that can allow you to improve the level of the chessboard. “Maitland and Oliveira give us more peace of mind” today announced the coach, then underlining how, even without expecting great news, the market is still open.

A small sign, as if to suggest the simple concept of “If you can get me some other gift and improve the team, I certainly don’t mind”. Meanwhile, important updates have arrived in these minutes about one of the issues that have been talked about so much.

Rome transfer market, crazy idea Luiz Felipe: figures revealed

We refer to the story Luiz FelipeBrazilian defender of Lazio who, after the difficulties of the past seasons, seems to have found a non-negligible continuity of performance under the aegis of Mr. Sarri. To comment on the issue was Furio Focolari, to the microphones of Radio Radio. This is an excerpt. “Almost surely Luiz Felipe will not go to Roma. Those who live in Formello for a long time hardly change the banks of the Tiber. The same for those who frequent Trigoria. The square is different from the one in Milan and knowing this environment I don’t think the scenario can be actualized “.

He then glosses it subtly the heart of the announcement and focused on the offer that would be delivered by the Fulvio Bernardini sports center to the South American who had been residing for some time in Via Santa Cornelia. “In Roma Luiz would play together with Smalling and Mancini in a three-man defense. Lazio offers him 2 million, the Rome 2.5 but he will not go there “.