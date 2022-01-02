A few days separate Roma from the opening of the winter transfer market. Less than forty-eight hours from the official green light there is a new scenario on the exit front.

The announcement arrived on the Mediaset networks offers a completely new scenario on the market of Rome. On January 3 there will be the official green light for the winter transfer market, one new termination at the gates could displace everyone. Here’s what’s happening in Trigoria. The attention of the fans is high, given that the story has contours that do not involve the field.

Fewer and fewer hours separate Roma from the official green light of the winter transfer market. The repair session will open the day after tomorrow, anxiously awaited by Josè Mourinho and most of the Giallorossi fans. While Italian football is also preparing to return to the field, during the day of the Epiphany there will be the first day of return, many teams have to deal with the Covid-19 nightmare. Not even Roma came out unscathed from the Christmas break, as we had previously told you about.

Rome transfer market, Mediaset announcement: “Immediate termination”

The new year for Josè Mourinho began with a surprise farewell, that of his deputy Joao Sacramento. A new scenario could lead Roma to the immediate break of the contract with the player, but this time the field really has nothing to do with it. To make a difference, as reported by the journalist Sandro Sabatini at Sport Mediaset, it is the no-vax choice of the player in the squad.

The world of Italian football has chosen the hard punch against no-vax athletes. Even the players will have to have the green pass strengthened to take the field in the coming days, the choice not to get vaccinated could be decisive for his future. No name has ever been filtered from the club, rightly the company decides to protect the privacy of the medical and health choices of its members. But the contagion situation is becoming dramatic throughout the country, the world of football is not exempt with truly impressive figures. We will see what will happen in the next few days, we could find ourselves in front of the first contractual termination for health choices in the Rome home.