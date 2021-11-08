Rome transfer market, new name | Here’s the 7 million replacement

The defeat also against Venice does nothing but further fuel the controversy. However, Roma will invest in the transfer market.

The Giallorossi came out defeated from the trip to the Veneto for 3-2 and it is not the first time this season where Roma have conceded so many goals. Mourinho continues to demand reinforcements from the transfer market, even if he also seems to be tired of the situation.

In the post-match yesterday, the Giallorossi coach even ‘regretted’ Bruno Peres and Juan Jesus, sending another clear signal to the club. To understand, however, what is behind this perennial request of the Special One towards the Capitoline management, but even here the fans are split with various thoughts.

Calciomercato Roma, substitute for 7 million euros

Therefore a role where Tiago Pinto will certainly have to intervene on the market is that of the right back. If on the one hand Rick Karsdorp he almost never rests, on the other hand what should have been his replacement – that is Bryan Reynolds – is not considered ready by the Portuguese coach. As reported by ‘tuttomercatoweb.com’, the new name for the right lane is that of Hugo Siquet.

Winger and if necessary also central defender, the Belgian class 2002 is owned by the Standard Liege and is valued roughly 7 million euros. Despite his young age he has already played 14 games in the Jupiler League, providing an assist. As a right-back another name that is in orbit Rome is that of Bartosz Bereszyński of the Sampdoria.