Rome transfer market, not just Villar

Calciomercato Roma, not just Villar: from Spain they reveal that another Giallorossi is in the sights of Monchi. Help to Tiago Pinto

It could really be Monchi, the former Giallorossi sports director, to help Tiago Pinto in the coming months. The current Sevilla manager, in fact, would have in mind to try to take two elements of Roma that are no longer part of the plans of José Mourinho’s project.

Not only Villar – the midfielder who is also disputed by Valencia and who will almost certainly return to Spain in January – but also a defender who, after Bodo’s disastrous Norwegian away match, went off Mourinho’s radar. Namely Kumbulla. The Albanian, in fact, as reported by estadiodeportivo.com, would have entered the crosshairs of the Andalusian company, which had tried to take him even a couple of summers ago. But who then passed to the Giallorossi.

Transfer market Rome, Sevilla on Kumbulla

A deal that Monchi could initially set up on loan. Given that at the moment Sevilla would not seem entirely convinced of paying the 22 million euros that Pinto would ask for to get him off the ground. The investment of the Giallorossi, in 2020, was 26 million and then we certainly cannot try to lower the cost of the card that much. But the fact that the Albanian is now out of the Special One rotations could certainly push Sevilla to close a possible operation not definitively. In any case, at this moment, Pinto really hopes to be able to place Kumbulla as well to look for another central defender. Which in recent months, also given Smalling’s conditions, has almost become a primary goal for Roma. In January, in addition to a full-back, a central will certainly be needed. There are very few doubts about this now.