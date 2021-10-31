Rome transfer market, official clue | Here’s where he will play

A fiery transfer market session is expected at Roma. Now everything is defined towards the farewell that has displaced many, here is the official clue to his next destination.

January is closer than you think at home in Rome. The repair transfer market is an opportunity to shore up the squad available to Mourinho. Many movements are expected in the next market window, many rejections between the second lines so far. There is no shortage of surprises among the various redundancies of Mou, some decidedly sensational. Among the many departures there is a very important clue to the future sale. Here’s where the surplus will play.

Tonight a super challenge awaits the Roma of Josè Mourinho. The Milan by Stefano Pioli. Rossoneri who occupy the first position in the standings, in cohabitation with Naples. The goal of the Giallorossi is to be able to win a challenge against a big one, after the good performance provided against the Neapolitans a week ago. Exactly as happened seven days ago, and also in the midweek match, several elements shouldn’t even sit on the bench today. From the nefarious away trip from Conference onwards, Mou has used the hard punch with several players, not calling them for three games in a row. The road to goodbye is marked and an official clue arrives, most likely decisive.

All decided for January, the official clue appears

It is no longer a fuss, but the roads between Roma and Gonzalo Villar will separate in January. The Spanish midfielder is one of those who failed after the dramatic Norwegian away game. Like Diawara and Mayoral he was no longer summoned by Mou, the only pardoned was Marash Kumbulla.

New social curtain starring Gonzalo Villar, the young Iberian is very active with his various channels. This time it all happened on Twitter where a fan commented: “Something tells me that Villar is watching Valencia’s game against Villarreal.” The like player’s official, decisive clue to his next destination. All decided therefore for his return to La Liga, Valencia and Atletico Madrid would be on pole, but the like launched by the player seems to leave little doubt.