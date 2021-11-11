Rome transfer market, Ramsey proposed for January: the details

Juventus, Ramsey ready to farewell

The Welsh has met with a sensational depreciation of its tag. According to some estimates, it has gone from 40 million euros to less than 10. Situation similar to that of Sami Khedira in his experience at Juventus. For this reason his future in Juventus is really in the balance: already in January, Ramsey could wear the Roma shirt or leave Serie A.

Ramsey to Roma? The last

In recent days, according to the latest market rumors, iAaron Ramsey’s card would have been proposed to Roma. The midfielder has the respect of Mourinho and could be the ideal reinforcement for the Giallorossi midfielder. The Capitoline club would pay around 1.5 million salary out of the 4 that Ramsey should receive in the last six months with Juventus. It would also be a welcome solution to the Juventus club which does not seem to focus much on the Welshman’s profile. So watch out for the next few weeks why Ramsey’s future may still be in Serie A, but with the Roma shirt.

Ramsey’s numbers at Fantasy Football

At the moment Ramsey’s season is to be forgotten; the Welshman took the field on 3 occasions, never leaving his mark. Ramsey’s numbers at Fantasy Football are negligible: no bonus e a voting average of 5.83. The midfielder, who arrived in Turin in 2019, has not kept up with expectations and could now say goodbye to Juventus as early as January.