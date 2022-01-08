Rome transfer market, Sergio Oliveira affair: Conceiçao’s announcement

The coach has announced that he would not want to deprive himself of the player who is at the center of Roma’s winter transfer market projects

Only coal in the sock Rome after the game against the Milan. At the San Siro, the men of Mourinho they came out defeated from the playing field, where the Rossoneri won 3-1. A hard-fought challenge that ends in controversy, with some referee decisions that have directed the match towards a victory of Ibrahimovic and companions. Despite this, however, some individual errors such as those of Ibanez at 17 ′ which led to the network of Junior Messias.

In the second half of the match against Milan, he was also sent off Rick Karsdorp for a late posting on Theo Hernandez. A red that weighs and that could leave the role unguarded in view of Juve, even if Pinto can come to help. The general manager, in fact, today delivered the contract for Ainsley Maitland Nile which could be announced in the next few hours. Should the player’s form be sufficient, Mourinho could take a chance and field him against the Bianconeri. The scenario, however, is rather unlikely because the English winger does not know either his teammates or the playing patterns.

Read also: Social storm on Gonzalo Villar | Clamorous accusation of the ex

Calciomercato Roma, Conceiçao talks about transfers

Tiago Pinto he also has another shot in the barrel for these first days of Roma’s winter transfer market. The Portuguese gm is dealing with the Port for the purchase of Sergio Oliveria, 29-year-old midfielder. The midfielder born in ’92 is the reinforcement that Mourinho asks to reinforce the lines in the middle of the field, where the alternatives available have never convinced. The only ones to have taken the field continuously, in fact, are Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout and Lorenzo Pellegrini, with Diawara, Darboe and Villar often relegated to the bench.

The departure of the midfielder is of interest to the Porto coach, Sergio Conceiçao. The coach of the Portuguese club spoke on the eve of the match with theEstoril, valid for the seventeenth day of Liga Bwin. Speaking of the disposals the club faces, Conceiçao said: “I have a lot of faith in a president who has 63 football titles as regards the composition of the squad, between sales and signings of the team“.