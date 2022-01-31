Rome transfer market, the Sky announcement on Amadou Diawara

Calciomercato Roma, below the latest information on the much debated issue. All the updates below.

The end of the winter purchasing campaign is now less and less and, as told you, the path destined to be followed by Tiago Pinto. After quickly closing the deals for Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira, we will see if in the next few hours a worthy commentary on a modus operandi can arrive, which in any case appears to be sufficient.

The school side Arsenal and the new 27 have guaranteed Mou valid alternatives and fresh forces that will not be of little use to be useful in the next part of the season when the commitments will thicken and a happy management of the resources present in the team will be needed. Net of new arrivals, just to reiterate how a possible icing on the cake will be exquisitely linked to the realization of an outgoing deal.

Calciomercato Roma, the latest on Diawara: answer coming

After getting rid of most of those burdens on the Friedkin payroll due to the unfortunate market management in the past, Tiago is currently focused onexit of Amadou Diawara which could bring the Giallorossi purification plan to almost complete completion. The 42 was finally convinced to leave the capital, after realizing that he was now on the sidelines of the project and after having received quite a few advances in Italy and abroad.

Among other things, the interest also struck by the Venice who is trying in these last hours to realize a non-trivial blow that could prove to be of no small importance for the purpose of achieving the goal of salvation. Soon we could witness the long-awaited turning point, as also emerged from theannouncement of these minutes of Sky, according to which the ds of the lagoons is in Milan awaiting the definitive answer of those who are increasingly distant from Rome.

There is an agreement between Venice and Rome but the player continues to have hopes of joining Valencia. However, the Spanish club did not give great guarantees to Roma, favoring the inclusion of the Adriatic club, ready to turn to a right-back if the deal does not go.