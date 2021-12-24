Rome transfer market, torpedoed by Mou

Calciomercato Roma, José Mourinho’s decision now appears unquestionable: the doors for him have now closed.

The draw gained at the Olimpico in the presence of the Sampdoria has slowed down the run-up of the Rome, which failed to give continuity to the Bergamo exploit. With the January market now about to open its doors, Mourinho expects some quality adjustments to flesh out a staff that needs functional pieces to the tactical idea of ​​the Special One.

Much will depend on the disposals that Pinto will be able to materialize; in this sense, there are not a few situations that deserve to be investigated, from which the general manager hopes to be able to obtain a hefty treasure to reinvest for the purchase of a full-back and a midfielder. This first part of the season has shown in a lapidary way the fact that Mou is not betting on at all Gonzalo Villar, who have been granted, at most, remnants of the match: the Murciano, in fact, has totaled only six appearances up to now, all in the Conference League, for a total of 204 minutes, too few for those who had been de facto elevated to immovable holder by Paulo Fonseca.

Transfer market Rome, goodbye Villar | Match against two in La Liga

He was approached by Sassuolo last summer, with the neroverdi who, however, did not place the decisive thrust also because the midfielder born in 1998 had appeared rather recalcitrant at the idea of ​​leaving the capital, for the former Elche he could take shape by return of post an important duel in La Liga. On his trail, in fact, as evidenced by “Onda Regional de Murcia“, There would be the Celta Vigo, looking for a quality profile that is able to dictate the pace of play in the nerve center of the pitch. However, even theElche monitors the situation with the lights off, ready to break in if the right conditions arise and realize what would be a sensational return. That said, the Liga option seems, at the moment, to be the most credible option for a player on whom Mou has decided not to bet.