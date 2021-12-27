Rome, trip to Milan: insertion on the midfielder

José Mourinho’s Roma will also challenge Milan on the transfer market. The Giallorossi try for the young French midfielder.

On 6 January, at the resumption of the championship after the Christmas break, the Milan will host the Rome at San Siro. A direct clash for the high ranking, despite the current distance between the two teams.

The duel between the two clubs, however, will not only be on the pitch in January. But also on the market repair, given that in the last few hours there is talk of a new goal in common for the midfield.

In fact, it seems that the team of José Mourinho has entered the race for a median of perspective, on which there has also been the Milan. An all-Italian derby could therefore be unleashed to grab this jewel.

Italian duel for the midfielder: a low-cost deal

There Rome, as it has long been known, is looking for a median which can be skilled both in the construction phase and in interdiction. Mourinho asked his executives to have this reinforcement already in early January.

The latest news launched by The weather speaks of a Giallorossi insertion for Boubacar Kamara. The French midfielder is about to expire with Olympique Marseille and could already leave France in the winter session.

It is also well known that the Milan. The Rossoneri had already looked for him last summer and could accelerate in the coming weeks, having identified him as possible replacement for Franck Kessie.

But watch out for the Romanist competition. Among other things, the Capitoline club has excellent relations with Marseille, given the recent sales of Pau Lopez and Under in France. For this reason it could try to take the ’99 class with a favorable price. Kamara it represents a low-cost affair, which is also tempting to many foreign clubs. There is no shortage of admirers for the Frenchman in the Premier League.

There Rome therefore look for the midfield two old Milan balls; besides Kamara there is also in Mourinho’s notebook Florian Grillitsch, Austrian half of Hoffenheim treated by the Rossoneri last summer.