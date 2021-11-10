“Rome, trust in Mou but reinforcements are needed. Napoli made the coup”

How much would Paulo Roberto Falcao be worth today?

No good president would put him on the market, there is no suitable figure for him. He was a team man and a driver who alone raised the value of an entire team. To me the numbers are easy from this point of view, but if, for example, he played in today’s Rome, I don’t think that Friedkin or Mourinho would put him on the market. However, it would cost at least 100 million euros.

Did you expect Marquinhos and Alisson to have such an important career?

With Marquinhos I was very lucky because Zeman believed a lot in the young man and threw him in when he was eighteen; we are facing a player of absolute international level, who at 27 is captain of Paris Saint Germain. Alisson had given some outstanding signals but he also exceeded our expectations, he too has become a phenomenon. On Marquinhos I remember that after taking him, I brought DVDs to Zeman for him to view the player and the Bohemian coach was immediately impatient to train him.

Did you expect growth like this from Simon Kjaer? Was he that strong already when he was in Rome?

When Kjaer came to Rome he was a very young footballer and was burned by an untimely entry on Klose in a derby that we were winning 1-0 in the ninetieth; in Rome such a thing will sink you because there was a collapse of confidence on the part of everyone, you know better than me how much a bad thing can affect in a derby. The square of Rome, just as it can exalt the players, it can destroy them, but Kjaer is a very strong player and he is showing it in recent years, he has become a true leader.

Did you expect such a start to the season for Luciano Spalletti at Napoli?

I had said in unsuspecting times that Spalletti would have done very well, already in May when he was announced on the Napoli bench. Many times I’ve called him a genius and that’s a definition I believe in. Luciano proves year after year to be a very strong coach, one of the strongest in the sector.

What do you think of Mourinho and the start of the season for Roma?

I heard Mourinho’s statements after the match in Venice and he seemed very lucid in analyzing Roma’s reaction market, made to plug some unexpected holes due to Spinazzola’s injury and Dzeko’s exit. Roma are paying a little bit of duty for this, but Roma have never given me the impression this year of being a renouncing team, it seems to me a team that can win games and therefore I will never scratch the trust. on the coach. It is necessary to give him total confidence, he will have time to correct the team as early as January and I am sure he will do it for the best. I was seeing a documentary on Massimo Moratti in which there was the story of Mourinho’s victories and if I were a Roma fan I would go and see it because it could be regenerating for the environment. He undoubtedly knows how to do it and is not satisfied, after winning the first Scudetto with Inter he took care to reinforce the team again and had the ability to raise the bar and aim to win something more important. . Mourinho’s story speaks for him and Rome must lean on the person and on the character.

What difficulties did Dzeko have during the Fonseca years? Did you expect such a start at Inter?

I wouldn’t call Dzeko’s difficulties in Rome great difficulties, he scored more than 100 goals and has always been a great player. I believe that Fonseca made a great strategic and human mistake in taking off his armband because Dzeko has exemplary behaviors, even if I don’t like getting into the locker room mechanisms because they are always very particular. I had no doubts about Dzeko’s performance at Inter, he’s a champion.

Do you like Tammy Abraham?

I Abraham tried to bring him, at the time of the Chelsea cantera, to Sampdoria because it was clear that he was a superior player, but then Sampdoria did not exert any charm on him and on Chelsea. He has very strong solutions, he is good on timing and technique, he will become a very strong player even if already today in my opinion he is, he knows how to do everything in the middle of the field and inside the area. Attacking him for the few goals scored so far may be there, but Abraham has enormous potential and it’s hard not to see the work he does on the pitch. He will become a massacre of the league and of the opposing defenses but you have to give him time to explode.

Do you like Anguissa of Napoli?

Anguissa of Napoli is a player who would be very comfortable for Roma, he has muscles, physical presence, body and Napoli have made an extraordinary shot. I don’t think it was such a heavy investment and Giuntoli and De Laurentiis did well because he significantly raised the level of the whole team and went to get him after a relegation to the Premier League, so a great blow.

Is Roma missing a sporting director?

I don’t think Rome lacks a sporting director, the only thing Rome has to do is give Mourinho time because he alone can take the club to another level. He will make the right decisions for Roma in the next markets, he will be able to integrate the squad in the best way because Mourinho is not wrong about these things, the team will be supported in the holders and in the reserves; in fact, I believe that Roma must improve also in the eleven to be deployed on the field.

What do you think of the Var controversy? Do they concern the presence of the same or the application criteria?

The real problem is the application of the Var, even with my teams I have suffered particular situations with the Var. In Lazio – Bologna for example Svanberg, a very strong player, made a small contrast in the middle of the field and after a ride he scored a goal. At that point the Var intervened and canceled the goal and in these cases I think there is an exaggeration. The Var is especially useful in objective situations. Roma have not been very lucky with the referees in this period but Roma must think about being superior and overcoming any adversity with the strength of the team and the passion of its people.

Did you like the latest changes in the rules? Is it still your football?

The 5 substitutions have been very productive for the clubs because they allow all the players to feel part of the team, all the other changes I have not liked since the times when the possibility of the goalkeeper to take it with his hands on the back pass was taken away. I will like football forever and it will always be my football.

Is Juventus out of the Scudetto fight?

Allegri’s Juve is not already out of the championship fight, Allegri knows how to solve problems, Juventus is already improving and will recover. I will never forget who Juventus are, when in Rome we scored 87 points they scored 102, so Juventus should never be underestimated. It seems to me that there are already signs of awakening, even if they too have to fix a little bit in the middle of the field but they certainly will.

Do you see AC Milan dominating until the end of the season?

Milan can go all the way, they already come from a season in which they played very well and I think they will fight all the way for the Scudetto because they have learned to manage difficulties. But I also believe that it will not be an exclusive fight between Milan and Napoli but that Inter and Juve will be back in the running, this will be a great championship.

Are you enjoying this holiday period or are you looking forward to getting back on the pitch?

I’m already pawing, I can’t wait to get back on a football field, I want to breathe my air and my oxygen, my oxygen is football. Now I am taking advantage of this break for a physical reconstruction set on me by my family and I am taking advantage of this period for this, but I need the stress of Sunday, I need the fear of losing games, I need the heart pounding before the referee whistles there. start of the game.

Why didn’t Gerson perform as you expected?

Gerson lacked confidence because he had a somewhat irritating way of playing, then when he returned to Flamengo he won the Libertadores Cup as a director, which is not a cup as we think it is here from Europe, after having already won the Brasilerao. Now, among other things, he has returned to Europe for an important amount, he is a type of player who can annoy but he is an enlightened player, he invents passing lines but he is also good in the ball recovery phase. Rome is a difficult square, it will never burn Nainggolan but it can burn players like Villar or Gerson.