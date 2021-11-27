Rome-Turin, Juric in trouble: four “official” absences

Rome-Turin, four tiles for Juric: there will be no match against the Giallorossi. The announcement at the press conference.

The opening whistle of Rome-Turin is less and less missing, a very important match for the evolution of the season of Mou’s team, in search of renewed certainties after the good impression aroused in the Conference League, with the victory against Zorya which guaranteed to Zaniolo and his companions access to at least the round of 32.

In the league, the exploit at the “Marassi” thanks to the brace in the final signed by Felix Gyan, represented a real godsend for the classification of the Giallorossi, awaited by the delicate challenge at the Olimpico that will oppose them against Juric’s Turin, one of the brightest revelations of this championship. The hand of the former Hellas Verona coach can be seen: the grenades occupy the eleventh place in the standings, from the top of the 17 points won in these first thirteen days of the championship, but will present themselves at the Olimpico with numerous defections.

Rome-Turin, Juric in conference: “There will be no tomorrow”

During the press conference to present the match against the Giallorossi, it was Juric himself who provided more information on the forfeits that the grenades will have to face against Roma. Here are the words of the technician: “Mandragora, Ansaldi, Verdi and Rodriguez are out.”Important absences, especially on the side lanes, one of the strengths of the team Mou: we will see what are the possible measures that the Piedmontese decide to make.