Rome-Turin, Juric: “We have to ask ourselves some questions. Belotti? I think he stretched”

The grenade technician insists on the lack of concreteness in front of goal: “We perform well, but we need to understand why we can’t win games like this.”

“When you do a series of results like this, and you always lose 1-0, you have to ask yourself a few questions.” This is how Ivan Juric made his debut after the narrow defeat against Roma, the fourth consecutive away match with the same score. A match where all in all Torino had the opportunity to strike, but without being able to materialize. What Mourinho’s team did instead with Tammy Abraham, executioner of the grenade: “We had three scoring in the first half hour and we were unable to exploit them, then they scored at the first opportunity”.

“Points are missing” – “We started from a difficult situation and we managed to make sense of the game, our way of doing things”, says the coach, who then returns to the subject of concreteness in front of goal: “Toro is a team that attacks, plays and puts the opponents in difficulty, but the points are missing “.

Sorry – There remains the regret for a game in which points could be brought home: “I am especially sorry for the boys, because they are giving me great signs of change compared to last year. Playing a game like this at the Olimpico and against this opponent is not a small thing. The goal is to have a better championship than the last two, but we need to understand why we can’t win this type of match. “

Belotti – There is also concern about the condition of Gallo, who was forced to leave due to injury in the middle of the second half: “I think he stretched badly, the dynamics seemed to be that of a stretch.”

November 28, 2021 (change November 28, 2021 | 20:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link