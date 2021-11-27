Rome-Turin, Mourinho’s press conference
Eve of Rome-Turin, José Mourinho spoke at the press conference about the match against the grenade which can give continuity to the Giallorossi in the race for the Champions League.
“It’s a team that defends very well, it has its own style. I’m not saying a unique way because there are other teams that do it, but they are a good example of this defensive style. It doesn’t give much, it will be difficult. You will need great attacking quality. to score goals. Tomorrow at four? It’s a good question, but I don’t want to answer it. Right now the situation improves with respect to the options we have. With the Covid of Cristante and Villar and the disqualification of Veretout, now the problem has moved to midfield. There are two absolute owners and Villar which is a quality option. We have an option to play 4 or 5. Without full backs we could only play 5 “.
Rome, Mourinho on the Mancini hypothesis in midfield
“Of course he can. Mainly because so far we have the four central ones available. If it’s up to any of them to make this sacrifice, they will. Ibanez has already played left-back. If Mancini plays in midfield he will. There are things that are impossible to do. like putting Zaniolo at full back or Vina as striker. But there are players like Mancini, Mkhitaryan and Ibanez who are multifunctional. It is important to have such players in the squad. The availability is also important. Mancini has already played in midfield “.
Rome, Mourinho on the enthusiasm of the fans
“I was expecting all this love for my favorite team. I felt it from day one. After the culture in Italy, purely in the one I met before, there was no comparison with English football where every match with cold, hot or snow was always sold out. In this moment I feel a very great pleasure. There is a positive evolution “.