Rome-Turin, the probable formations of the newspapers: Perez confirmed – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Today at 18 Roma will take the field at the Olimpico in Rome against Turin for the 14th matchday of Serie A. The Giallorossi will try to give continuity to the latest results achieved by trying to stay hooked to the Champions League train. Atalanta’s victory against Juventus obliges the team to Mourinho to the 3 points. Yesterday the coach spoke at the press conference to present the match. The absences of Veretout due to disqualification, and of Cristante And Villar due to Covid lead the coach to remodel the midfield. The 3-5-2 should be the form in view of the match against the grenade, with Zaniolo in support of Abraham. Carles Perez, could start from the beginning following the good performance against Zorya. Mancini – Mourinho said that in an emergency it is not excluded that he can be seen in the median – he should be deployed in the 3-man defense. Smalling back from 1 ‘minute even in the league.