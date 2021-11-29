Sports

Rome-Turin, the report cards of the newspapers: Smalling stands out, Zaniolo leads – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Abraham is a sniper, impenetrable defense. Mkhitaryan was decisive, providing the assist for the goal. Karsdorp and El Shaarawy do miles on the wing

There Rome beats Torino 1-0 thanks to a good team performance and a goal by Abraham, merciless on his first real scoring chance. The performance of the Smalling And Zaniolo. The 22 is a thorn in the side of the grenade throughout the game. Here are the report cards of today’s newspapers:

READ (F. Balzani) Rui Patricio 6.5, Mancini 6, Smalling 7, Ibanez 6.5, Karsdorp 7, Diawara 5.5, Mkhitaryan 7, Pellegrini sv (15 ‘pt Carles Perez 6.5, 47’ st Kumbulla sv), El Shaarawy 6 (42 ‘st Vina sv), Zaniolo 6,5, Abraham 7. All. Mourinho 7

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (N. Cecere) Rui Patricio 6, Mancini 6, Smalling 6.5, Ibanez 6.5, Karsdorp 6, Diawara 6, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Pellegrini sv (15 ‘pt Carles Perez 6, 47’ st Kumbulla sv), El Shaarawy 6.5 (42 ‘st Vina sv), Zaniolo 6.5, Abraham 6.5. Annex Mourinho 6.5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (R. Maida) Rui Patricio 6, Mancini 6,5, Smalling 7, Ibanez 6,5, Karsdorp 6,5, Diawara 6, Mkhitaryan 7, Pellegrini sv (15 ‘pt Carles Perez 6, 47’ st Kumbulla sv), El Shaarawy 6 (42 ‘st Vina sv), Zaniolo 6.5, Abraham 7. All. Mourinho 6.5

TUTTOSPORT (S. Carina) Rui Patricio 6, Mancini 6, Smalling 7, Ibanez 6, Karsdorp 6, Diawara 6, Mkhitaryan 7, Pellegrini sv (15 ‘pt Carles Perez 6, 47’ st Kumbulla sv), El Shaarawy 5,5 (42 ‘st Vina sv ), Zaniolo 7, Abraham 7. All. Mourinho 6.5

