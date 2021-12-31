Rome, two positives. Pellegrini: “Mourinho is the perfect man” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

There would be a couple of positive Giallorossi players Covid. Yesterday evening the whole team underwent molecular swabs and the results will be announced only today, but the players returning from Dubai would have tested positive for the quick swab done in Fiumicino. This does not automatically mean that the positivity will be confirmed by the molecular, but the risk is high, as reported by Gianluca Piacentini in the Corriere della Sera. If the positives are confirmed, they will be placed in isolation while the rest of the team can start work again today. TO Trigoria it will be Pilgrims, who gave a long interview to the club’s website: “Mourinho is exactly what Roma, the players, the employees, the staff and the fans needed. I think he is the perfect person at the right time. The thing I like most about the coach is that he is only interested in continuing to work to try to win. This is also what I want most of all. I’m 25, I play for Roma and I want to win “. An important 2021, a year in which he inherited the captain’s armband and signed the renewal of the contract. “Becoming captain for me is an incredible honor as well as a responsibility, but I would have liked to become one in a different way. At that moment the company thought it appropriate for me to become the captain, but for me Dzeko he remained one of the captains even without the armband, as I was before or as I still am Mancini And Cristante“. And on the arrival of the Special One:. “When you announce such a coach, you create an enthusiasm that is what we continue to perceive in all the games at the Olimpico. I get chills every time we play, even on Monday evening with Spezia there are 45 thousand fans to support us, something that doesn’t happen for other teams. This must give us the strength to go forward “