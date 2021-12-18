Rome, two reinforcements for Mourinho: and there is the Herrera opportunity

The latest idea of ​​the Rome meets the requirements of Mourinho : quality and experience. In recent days a Trigoria Hector’s card was offered Herrera , Mexican midfielder born in 1990 expiring his contract with Atletico Madrid . This is not an investment, but an opportunity: with Simeone this season he has only played two games as a starter and is unlikely to be confirmed in June. You can take it with a fistful of millions by satisfying Atletico who would avoid losing him on a free transfer. It remains to be seen whether it is possible to find an agreement on the salary.

Profile

Herrera has already been close to the Rome in another era, when he played for Porto. And it has the international caliber that can improve the squad also in terms of mentality. Among other things, he has a Portuguese passport, so it does not create overloads in the slots for non-EU citizens. He is a central player but in the Mexican national team he also played outside.

Tweaks

He needs to be watched, at least as much as Florian Grillitsch which in turn came to the end of the contract with the Germans of Hoffenheim. They are two different midfielders, even in age (Grillitsch is five years younger). But they both meet the desired characteristics, especially in a winter transfer window that does not allow Roma to have big dreams.

The outside

With sane realism, Mourinho got the assurance of getting a couple of reinforcements from the owner. In addition to the midfielder, there will be a winger who can alternate with Karsdorp. If money were to come in from the sales, the grafts could even be three.

