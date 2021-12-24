Rome, we need substance and running: here is Grillitsch – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The alarm has rumbled again after the misstep with Sampdoria, Andrea Pugliese writes on The Gazzetta dello Sport. “We have a small squad“, the concept expressed by Mourinho at the end of the race. After all, after having expressed it in every way in the last 4 months, now we are. And Mourinho expects Tiago Pinto gifts him soon the two players necessary to reinforce the yellow and red organic. First of all the midfielder who has been missing since last summer, since Roma had first chased Koopmeiners, and then let him go on the recommendation of Mou, orienting himself on Xhaka. In the end, the Giallorossi were left empty-handed and the flaw was evident. To try to close it Pinto is trying to bring Florian home Grillitsch, 26, Austrian Hoffenheim midfielder, raised in football in Germany, at Werder Bremen and pillar of his national team. It’s him today the number one goal of the Giallorossi, the man who should bring more substance to the Roma midfielder. After all, after Mou has turned to 3-5-2, the current Roma midfielders on which the Portuguese are betting are 4: Cristante, Veretout, Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini. Grillitsch would complete the squad of five they serve with this form, considering that Villar, Diawara and Darboe are out and Bove is considered a complement. It is therefore about making an effort, convincing Hoffenheim to let him go first to monetize. But this will not be easy, because the Germans are playing for a place in the next Champions League, they have a very rich president (Dietmar Hopp is among the top hundred richest men in the world, personal fortune of 14.7 billion dollars). Tiago Pinto will have to be good at finding the keystone, hoping that he has already found it, since the club has known that in January it would have had to intervene right there for 4 months. And then it’s about finding a shoulder for Karsdorp, as Reynold has not proven himself up to it and will go away. It has been enjoyed for a long time Henrichs of Leipzig, who also recently asked his club for a change of scenery. But Bayern Munich’s French Sarr and Udinese’s Stryger Larsen are also in the sights.