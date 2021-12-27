Rome, who is Maitland-Niles: determination and flexibility. Here is Mou’s new winger – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

News on the negotiation is expected in the next few hours. On the last day of the summer transfer market he said: “All I want is to go to a team where I am appreciated and where I can play”

The Portuguese axis is preparing to build a British Rome. Pinto, Mourinho and the Friedkin seem one step away from Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the English class ’97 right outside Arsenal. For the gm, one year and 38 days after the announcement of his arrival at the Rome, would be the third Premier-size purchase after Abraham and Rui Patricio. An onerous loan blow set at 500/700 thousand euros. The right of redemption is set at 10 million, even if the gunners ask for more. Useful on both lanes, Maitland-Niles would alternate with Karsdorp as fifth in midfield if Mourinho decides to continue the year with this tactical chessboard. Currently, as announced yesterday by the London club, the 24-year-old is one of the covid-19 positives along with Soares and Tomiyasu. Flexible and dynamic, he is the perfect player for Mourinho’s Roma.

The end of the relationship with Arsenal, for Maitland-Niles does not represent the simple removal from the club, but the end of a life path. Arrived in the club of Wenger at the age of 6, football saved him. Born on August 29, 1997, raised only with mom Jule (who gave birth to him at the age of 17) and with his brother Ropes, in 2015 the ‘Mirror’ told of an incident that took place between the mother and one of the club officials (Under-21), following which the police would also intervene. Maitland’s mom would later be banned from the club’s academy as well as from the technical center. In 2018, Jule’s words made a particular noise: “My son plays for Arsenal and could buy me an apartment or two, but I sleep in a warehouse“. Before, however, at the age of 12, in Germany he was the victim of racist insults: when he went to take a lineout, Maitland was insulted in various ways. There and then he continued to play, but then he reported what happened to the Arsenal staff. The company, however, did not take any type of action. He managed to make his way into the world of the greats, together with Iwobi, he was one of the most talked about footballers in England before the explosion of Saka.

Uninterruptedly at Arsenal from 2003 to 2015 – where in the bedlam of Ali Sami Yen, a 17 years 3 months and 10 days has become the second youngest to debut in Europe in club history after Jack Wilshere – Maitland-Niles moved on loan to Ispwich-Town in the 2015/2016 season. Returning from the loan year in which he made a goal in 30 appearances, he remained under the guidance of Wenger, Emery and then Arteta until 2021. Then again with the suitcases in hand destination West Bromwich and the return home last summer. With an Instagram story, the last day of the summer transfer market, the English winger had said: “All I want is to go to a team where I am appreciated and where I can play”.

Severe, pragmatic and unusual for a player, but sincere. Arteta convinced him to stay, but so far he has only given him as a gift 11 appearances, of which 8 in the Premier League And 3 in the EFL Cup; 0 goals and one assist. In total with the gunners he counts 132 tokens (of which 87 in the Premiers League) and 3 signatures. The last presence as a starter dates back to November 20, in the match against Liverpool. He is certainly not a footballer with innate creation skills but he can be very useful to Roma. In fact, Ainsley is a real wild card, and at the Emirates they saw him play as a winger on both flanks, as a fifth and as a full-back in a possible back four. Also gifted with good stamina and temperament, he has also been seen playing as a two and three central midfielder. But he has always been clear, and in 2019 he said: “I feel good when I play as a winger, I see myself at 25 in that role, giving assists and scoring goals for Arsenal“. Wenger, who left the London club in 2018, said: “He can play well as a right, left and half back. He adapts very quickly and is a great defender. Strong, fast, good in one-on-one, he recovers quickly ”.

As for the national team, Maitland-Nileyes, he hopes to recover England, but he could play with Jamaica given his origins (he took part in it from September to November 2020). At 23 years and 10 days he made his debut in the A national team with Southgate. It was 8 September 2020. Maitland-Niles has a total of 5 appearances, of which 3 in the Nations League: 87 total minutes. In Rome, where news is expected in the next few hours, he will meet up with the British Smalling and Abraham. Never has the Giallorossi club been so disciple of the Queen. For Mourinho a necessary resource. The young age and flexibility of Maitland-Niles will allow the whole team to breathe and manage their energies.

