Rome, Zaniolo is back: he will be there against Atalanta
Good news from Rome. After last night’s victory against Spezia, the Giallorossi team is already preparing the next match against Atalanta. An important big match for Mourinho who will be able to count on the restored Zaniolo.
Rome: the conditions of Zaniolo
Important updates arrive on the conditions of Nicolò Zaniolo: the Roma midfielder, who was disqualified against Spezia, this morning carried out a test on the fields of Trigoria after the annoyance to the adductor accused against CSKA Sofia. The test was successful and Zaniolo is a candidate to be there in the match against Atalanta in the 18th day of Serie A. A fundamental recovery for Roma who need to continue scoring points to aim for the top areas of the standings after a couple of empty passes at the start of the season.
Rome: the report on the injured
Despite the recovery of Zaniolo, however, the injury situation at Roma remains very delicate. The troubles for mister Mourinho come mainly from the defense: they are expected important news on Chris Smalling’s condition, forced to leave the pitch prematurely against Spezia. A worrying situation also for Ibanez and Vina, beaten out of last night’s challenge. In the next few hours there will be more details, but at the moment it is an emergency defense at home Rome in view of the match against Atalanta.