Rome, Zaniolo is back: he will be there against Atalanta

Rome: the conditions of Zaniolo

Important updates arrive on the conditions of Nicolò Zaniolo: the Roma midfielder, who was disqualified against Spezia, this morning carried out a test on the fields of Trigoria after the annoyance to the adductor accused against CSKA Sofia. The test was successful and Zaniolo is a candidate to be there in the match against Atalanta in the 18th day of Serie A. A fundamental recovery for Roma who need to continue scoring points to aim for the top areas of the standings after a couple of empty passes at the start of the season.