Rome, Zaniolo is back: Tottenham scares the Giallorossi, Juve… | First page

A goal to put a difficult period behind him. Zaniolo broke the ice against the modest Ukrainians of Zorya and is now looking forward to the next matches for Roma. Mourinho, an absolute phenomenon of communication, used sweet words towards the talent born in 1999 to try to deflate the case that had been assembled in recent days. Peace made without rancor, the pact is to row everyone in the same direction at least until the end of the season. Nicolò is too important for a team that has to deal with a shallower squad than its competitors for fourth place.

Listen “Rome, Zaniolo is back: Tottenham scares the Giallorossi, Juve …” on Spreaker.

FROZEN RENEWAL – Rome considers Zaniolo non-transferable and he wants to make him a pillar of the team also for the next seasons. The idea was to renew the contract until 2025 but after the first contacts with the entourage the negotiation suffered a slowdown. The difficult start to the season had an impact on this. Nicolò likes Juventus a lot, always attentive to the possible signals that may arrive from the capital. In the event of a rupture, the Juventus club already has a strategy ready for scoring a shot it has had in mind for at least two years. Attention also to Tottenham: both Conte and Paratici are two great admirers of the Giallorossi number 22. And the Spurs need to intervene in depth on the market as early as January. Roma are firm in their position but will have to return to dialogue with Zaniolo’s agent soon to avoid surprises.

