Rome, Zaniolo still ko. The anger of Mourinho for the goals conceded

The match lasted only 16 minutes Conference League from Nicolò Zaniolo away against CSKA Sofia won by Rome for 3-2, with the Giallorossi who gained direct access to the round of 16 by overtaking the Norwegians of the Bodo / Glimt, stop at 1-1 in Ukraine from Zorya.

Rome, Zaniolo remained on the field just over a quarter of an hour in Sofia

Zaniolo entered almost halfway through the second half, at 65 ‘, and had to leave the field at 81’ due to a problem with his right thigh adductor. In its place he entered Darboe, while the Giallorossi medical staff immediately applied an ice pack to the talented striker on the area affected by the injury.

Rome, for Zaniolo yet another injury of the season and career

Nicolò Zaniolo, more than a predestined champion, looks like a predestined for accidents. At 22, his ligament has already broken crusader front of both knees: the 12 January 2020 that right at the Olimpico against Juventus in the last match of the first round, on 7 September of the same year left in the match of Nations League to Amsterdam ofItaly versus Holland. This year he has already been injured three times but in the league he has only missed one game, of course Roma hope that this last injury is not serious either.

Rome, Mourinho furious for the two goals conceded on 3-0

Meanwhile, the coach of the Giallorossi Josè Mourinho, despite the direct passage to the round of 16, he is furious at the two goals conceded when his team won 3-0, which fortunately did not affect the success:

“It is inadmissible to be recovered from 3-0 to 3-2, after 45 minutes in control! I am happy to have won and to have primacy in the group but the two goals conceded are unacceptable. I liked Borja Mayoral, beyond the goal, not only for the attitude as he is someone who always works. The quality of his game was one of the few things I liked in the team. We would not have had the squad to play two more games, it was important for us to go to the second round. We were lucky since the result in Ukraine did not depend on us ”.

