RomeCity bonds still at a premium on BTp, but the spread has collapsed

The mayor Roberto Gualtieri, former Minister of Economy, has just taken office at the head of the Capitoline junta and will immediately have to face some thorny emergencies in Rome, starting with waste. The financial situation of the capital has been known for years for its seriousness, so much so that two years ago the predecessor of Gualtieri al Tesoro, Giovanni Tria, was forced to take over the bond RomeCity to all Italian taxpayers. The turning point came in 2019 with the launch of the “Save all” decree, the result of the compromise between the 5 Star Movement and the Lega, then the only parties in government.

The RomeCity bond was issued in the early 2000s by the then administration of Walter Veltroni. Maturity January 27, 2048 and coupon 5.345% (ISIN: XS0181673798), it made a jump in prices of more than 40% since the beginning of 2019, that is, before the “yellow-green” government formally gave a hand to Roman finances. Currently, at a price of over 165, it offers a gross yield of 1.73%. The BTp of the same duration offers 1.52%. The spread of about twenty basis points is therefore four times lower than at the beginning of 2019.

RomeCity bond and early redemption scenario

It is evident that the market today values ​​the credit risk relating to the payment of the RomeCity bond much lower than a few years ago. In effect, the Treasury has become responsible for payments, which would have no reason not to meet deadlines, taking advantage of its reputation on the markets. Indeed, at these prices there would even be the possibility that sooner or later the Treasury will evaluate the repurchase of the title to save on interest.

On a nominal capital of 1.4 billion euros, the coupons of the RomeCity bond amount to 74.83 million annually. Multiplied to maturity, they make 1.962 billion.

If today the Treasury repurchased the title at market prices, the outlay would be 2.3 billion for it. But by doing so, it would save around 1.06 billion in interest and principal at maturity, something like 40.4 million per year. And it would have the liquidity to make the payment. Instead, if it were to decide to refinance itself with the issue of a BTp with a duration similar to the Capitoline bond, the annual cost would drop by just 2.66 million, the difference between the lowest Treasury coupon and that paid for the bond. In total, the savings would amount to less than 70 million by the 2048 deadline.

